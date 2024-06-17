Billy Ray Cyrus is seeking a temporary restraining order from Firerose.

Cyrus, 62, alleged in new court documents that his estranged wife, 35, made unauthorized purchases using his credit cards and is requesting that she stop using his cards and reimburse him the money she spent, Us Weekly can confirm.

The American Express purchases, made between May 23 to June 7, reportedly include Venmo payments, flights, paying $10,000 to the United States Treasury and $50,000 to a law firm, according to documents obtained by In Touch Weekly. The court docs state that the “37 unauthorized charges are being disputed as fraudulent charges.”

Cyrus claimed that the aforementioned law firm has paid him back $45,000 of the $50,000 Firerose paid and is asking that Firerose repay him any changes that won’t be replaced by American Express. “[Billy Ray did not] believe that [Firerose] flew or was planning to fly to and from California on the dates of the scheduled flights purchased, but more likely purchased those flights and then canceled them to obtain future flight credits on Delta Airlines,” the docs state. (Billy Ray’s reps told Us they had no comment on the restraining order plea.)

Related: Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose's Relationship Timeline Billy Ray Cyrus found love again with singer Firerose following his split from longtime love Tish Cyrus. The pair started their relationship as collaborators. They worked on a song titled “New Day” in July 2021 and even performed it together on several different talk shows. “It is a song of hope for a new day for […]

Us confirmed last week that Cyrus filed for annulment from Firerose after seven months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for their split. (A source exclusively told Us last week that Cyrus “accused Firerose of cheating and it was the final straw for him.” The insider explained: “Billy and Firerose were always fighting and the relationship was intense and toxic at times.”) Their date of separation was listed as May 22.

Court docs obtained by TMZ at the time revealed that Cyrus gave Firerose two days from their split date to move out of their shared home. He paid her $500 a night for 10 days to find temporary housing and agreed to pay her $5,000 a month for Tennessee housing for a period of 90 days or until their annulment is finalized.

In his restraining order plea, Cyrus claimed that Firerose’s credit card purchases were made after she accepted his financial support and that they had no shared credit cards or bank accounts. He also alleged that she possesses over $50,000 in liquid and investment assets and owns Los Angeles real estate.

Billy Ray and Firerose began dating not long after Billy Ray split from his ex-wife Tish Cyrus in April 2022. They tied the knot nearly one year after Billy Ray confirmed their engagement status in November 2022.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

According to the source, Billy Ray’s kids, including Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, “never understood the relationship and why Billy married her so abruptly, adding, “Miley is hopeful this will give some peace to the family and she thinks this is a good step in the right direction for him.

Billy Ray’s reps had no comment for Us regarding the cheating allegations. Us also reached out to Firerose for comment.