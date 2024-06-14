Miley Cyrus hopes that her father Billy Ray Cyrus is on the right path amid his split from his estranged wife Firerose.

“Miley, Noah, and their siblings really never understood the relationship and why Billy married her so abruptly,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “No one approved of the marriage.”

Billy Ray’s children, whom he shares with ex-wife Tish Cyrus, were puzzled by his relationship, but Miley, 31, is optimistic that her family can move forward from their drama.

“Miley is hopeful this will give some peace to the family,” the insider adds. “And she thinks this is a good step in the right direction for him.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, June 11, that Billy Ray, 62, filed to annul his marriage to Firerose, 35. He cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for the split per court documents obtained by Us. Their date of separation was listed as May 22, 2024.

Billy Ray and Firerose, began their relationship as musical collaborators in July 2021, while he was still married to Tish, 57. Billy Ray and Tish filed for divorce in April 2022. Four months later, Billy Ray and Firerose announced they were engaged. They tied the knot in October 2023.

Miley has been by Tish’s side since her parents’ divorce. The “Flowers” singer even served as maid of honor at Tish’s wedding to Dominic Purcell in 2023. Miley’s siblings Noah and Braison Cyrus did not attend the nuptials. Us later confirmed that Noah, 24, previously had a relationship with Purcell, 54.

Days before news broke of Billy Ray’s divorce, Miley opened up about her relationship with both her parents while speaking to David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. In their chat, Letterman, 77, asked Miley if she considered her dad to be her hero. She admitted that her mom holds that role but acknowledged that both of her parents helped her get to where she is today.

“He’s almost given me this map, and it’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both,” Miley said. “Without my dad, I know … who I am as a person wouldn’t exist. Because my dad as a creative and like, as an artist, and the way his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind.”

Miley also joked that in addition to inheriting Billy Ray’s music talent, she also picked up some of his not-so-great qualities.

“I also inherited the narcissism from my father,” she teased. “I don’t know anything about my own siblings except for the part that I was doing. … I was moving to L.A., and that’s all I really knew.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams