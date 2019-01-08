Is Colton Underwood ready to get engaged? Is he completely over his relationship with Tia Booth? Bachelor in Paradise star Angela Amezcua, who got to know Underwood well while they filmed season 5, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly after his Bachelor premiere and gave Us her insight on his first night at the mansion.

“Introductions! What a nerve-racking moment stepping out of that limo. I thought there could have been a few less virgin-themed intros, but let’s be honest, we all saw those coming,” Amezcua, 29, who previously competed on Nick Viall’s Bachelor season, told Us on Tuesday, January 8. “Cassie [Randolph] was my favorite with the butterflies. Super cute and not too cheesy. I think we saw that Catherine [Agro] emerges as an early villain this season. She didn’t seem to care that the women were getting upset, so it looks like she’s the ‘I’m not here to make friends’ girl this season.”

Underwood gave his First Impression Rose to Hannah Godwin, a decision that Amezcua supports because their connection “seeemed genuine and real.” The ABC personality also hopes that the bearer of red roses gives the First Date Card to Katie Morton, because they “definitely had some chemistry. Their kiss showed that and I think they could easily hit it off on that first date and grow their relationship.”

Amezcua, who had a “very brief flirtation” with Underwood in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, explained that they weren’t compatible because “I was looking for someone who knew what they wanted and Colton was in a very confused place in Paradise. Going into The Bachelor, his mindset is in the right headspace now. He definitely is very easy to talk to, flirty for sure and that smile will charm all of [the] beautiful girls, no doubt!”

The model also weighed in on Underwood’s beachside romance with Tia Booth. The pair gave their relationship a go in Paradise after Booth confessed her feelings for Underwood while he was vying for her best friend Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette.

“I do believe that Tia and Colton are fully over what happened between them. I think they both realized they were better off as friends,” Amezcua dished to Us. “I think Colton is definitely ready to move on and get engaged. He’s looking for his match and I am hoping he finds it!”

As for Amezcua? The reality star is happily dating NFL player Clay Harbor, who appeared on Kufrin’s season too. “We are so lucky to have found each other and we just have the best time together,” she gushed to Us. “We’ve both met each other’s family and friends and we all get along really great. We really see a future with each other. We talk about it all the time.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. For more interviews with Bachelor Nation fan favorites, tune into Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, premiering on Tuesday, January 15!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!