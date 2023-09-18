Bachelor in Paradise alum Danielle Maltby is posting cryptic messages amid ongoing speculation that she and Michael Allio have called it quits.

“Rainbows have been my sign lately that everything will be OK. To keep looking up and finding the light around you,” Maltby shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 17, sharing a photo of country singer Brandi Carlile, who was singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” during her show in Cleveland one night prior.

“They’ve come in different forms,” Maltby continued. “A couple double rainbows in the sky, some being sent by friends after we’re done talking about them. … Dreams will come true.”

The mysterious message comes amid rumors that she and fellow former BiP alum Allio have split after meeting each other on the beach in Mexico during the show’s eighth season, which aired in 2022. Eagle-eyed fans noticed earlier this month that Maltby had wiped all her photos with Allio from Instagram. Neither reality star has publicly confirmed their split.

As the speculation ramps up, Maltby seemingly attempted to drive her followers’ attention away from her apparent breakup. “Behind every curated photo is a weird gal falling in the water despite her super cool water sandals,” she joked in an Instagram post from Saturday, September 17, sharing the outtakes of a beach photo shoot.

Allio, for his part, played coy when addressing the split speculation last month.

“I’ll say this. Being in a public relationship, it isn’t fun,” he shared during an August 3 appearance on the “She’s All Bach” podcast. “Danielle and I, like, both agree that the only people that should be in our relationship are us two. So, we think just the healthiest way to have a relationship is to keep it private.”

Allio went on to say that he and Maltby “both love each other, like, very much.”

“But we just kind of want to keep things private,” he continued. “I think when you start having a relationship and bringing people into it, people have opinions, you know, and it’s just not the right way to run a relationship, so that’s just something we’ve decided.”

During their stint on BiP, Matlby and Allio connected over previously losing significant others. Matlby’s fiancé died in 2011 following a drug overdose, while Allio’s wife died of breast cancer in 2019.

They left the beach without getting engaged but continued to foster their relationship off camera. Maltby even revealed in November 2022 that she planned to move to Ohio in order to be closer to Allio and his son, James.

“Our relationship was getting so strong that if we really were gonna try to make this whole thing work, we had to live in close proximity,” Allio told Us Weekly at the time. “We both have careers, you know, she’s an incredible nurse. She’s gotta arrange all of those things.”

Despite their possible split, it appears that Maltby has plans to stay in Ohio for the time being.

“I’ve been taking time getting to know this new city of mine. One thing I have been missing are the artists. Music, fashion, crafty peeps, the flea markets, local creatives and things they make,” she shared via Instagram on September 11, explaining that she had attended a science fair in the area. “Felt a bit like home.”