Bachelor Nation album Danielle Maltby is fueling speculation that she and Michael Allio are over.

Amid ongoing rumors that the duo have called it quits, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Maltby deleted all her photos with Allio off Instagram.

The social media wipe came more than a month after Allio dodged a question about his and Maltby’s relationship status, revealing that he wanted to keep things “private” for the time being.

“I’ll say this. Being in a public relationship, it isn’t fun,” Allio shared on the August 3 episode of the “She’s All Bach” podcast. “Danielle and I, like, both agree that the only people that should be in our relationship are us two. So, we think just the healthiest way to have a relationship is to keep it private.”

Related: BiP’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby's Relationship Timeline A match made in Mexico? Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby have both weathered tragedy, but they got a second chance at love during season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. The small business owner made his Bachelor Nation debut during Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2021, but he ultimately self-eliminated because he didn’t want […]

While his answer appeared cagey, Allio did say that he and Maltby “both love each other, like, very much” overall.

“I think when you start having a relationship and bringing people into it, people have opinions, you know, and it’s just not the right way to run a relationship, so that’s just something we’ve decided,” he added.

It appears that Allio’s social media accounts are also missing various photos of Maltby. Neither of them have publicly addressed the split rumors thus far.

Despite Allio’s past comments, fans have continued commenting on both his and Maltby’s Instagram posts, looking for answers.

“Are you still with Michael? You never post with him anymore,” one commenter wondered on Maltby’s August 29 post. Another added, “You look amazing Danielle, but I sincerely miss you and Michael together😭😭was rooting for you two so hard but anyways still love you for always!!!!”

Maltby and Allio met while filming season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, finding common ground after they both lost past significant others — Matlby’s fiancé died of a drug overdose in 2011 while Allio’s wife died of breast cancer in 2019.

Fans watched as their love story unfolded during the show, which aired in fall 2022. While they didn’t leave the beach engaged, the pair continued dating. Maltby revealed her plans to move to Ohio in November 2022, sharing that she wanted to be closer to Allio and his son, James, whom he shared with his late wife.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

“Our relationship was getting so strong that if we really were gonna try to make this whole thing work, we had to live in close proximity,” Allio told Us Weekly at the time. “We both have careers, you know, she’s an incredible nurse. She’s gotta arrange all of those things.”

At the time, the duo revealed that they “are not gonna feel that pressure” to get engaged after leaving the Bachelor Nation bubble.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“The show and the audience, they all have these timelines,” Allio said. “We do not feel that pressure.”

She made the move to Ohio earlier this year.