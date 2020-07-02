Making amends. Demi Burnett and her ex-boyfriend Slater Davis are back on good terms following their split after five months of dating.

“I also — as everyone knows — recently went through my breakup with my boyfriend,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 25, said on the Wednesday, July 1, episode of her “Big Demi Energy” podcast. “I guess my ex-boyfriend now, that sucks to say. But yeah, we’ve been talking a lot and we’re really good now.”

She added, “We’ve hung out some and he has been wonderful. He’s been really great, we’ve been great together, we’ve probably laughed more in the past couple weeks than we have the past few months. It’s no pressure, friends, hanging out, getting along. It’s definitely put me in a better place, and I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the pair had called it quits on their five-month relationship. The former couple hinted at their breakup when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Burnett also deleted photos of Davis, 25, from her Instagram account.

The Bachelor alum shared in May that quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on their relationship.

“[When] you spend that much time with someone and their family — it’s like you start nit-picking and you start getting mad over the stupidest stuff and fighting about it,” Burnett said on a June episode of her podcast. “It’s toxic on every level whenever you get to that point where you’re questioning everything each other’s doing and it’s a trust thing. If you can’t trust each other, you’re never gonna have a relationship and I know I did everything I could to be trustworthy. I know I was up to nothing, I was always f–king loyal.”

She continued, “That’s something that I definitely learned is that it shouldn’t be so childish to where you just accuse each other of something all the time and you just actually let your guard down, let yourself trust somebody, which is really hard to do.”

The pair were introduced by Burnett’s BiP costar Katie Morton, who had known Davis for two and a half years. Burnett and the musician went public with their relationship in February via Instagram.

The California native was previously engaged to Kristian Haggerty, but the duo split in October 2019.