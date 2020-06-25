Her side of the story. Demi Burnett and her ex-boyfriend Slater Davis called it quits on their five-month relationship because of trust issues.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 25, explained on the Wednesday, June 24, episode of her “Big Demi Energy” podcast — which featured Big Brother star Kathryn Dunn — that she’s struggled with the aftermath of their breakup.

“I recently broke up with my boyfriend,” Burnett said. “I love him. I’m crazy about him. He’s wonderful and it’s just been really hard, but we are wanting to work on ourselves and we are still very good friends. It’s just never fun whenever you’re going through that.”

Burnett noted that she and Davis, also 25, needed space from each other because of the musician’s insecurities.

“It’s toxic on every level whenever you get to that point where you’re questioning everything each other’s doing and it’s a trust thing,” the former ABC personality explained. “If you can’t trust each other, you’re never gonna have a relationship and I know I did everything I could to be trustworthy. I know I was up to nothing, I was always f–king loyal.”

The Texas native added that they both lacked “maturity” in their romance — a trait she hopes to embrace in her next relationship.

“That’s something that I definitely learned is that it shouldn’t be so childish to where you just accuse each other of something all the time and you just actually let your guard down, let yourself trust somebody, which is really hard to do,” Burnett said.

Us Weekly broke the news on Saturday, June 20, that the former couple — who became Instagram official in February — had split after five months of dating.

The Bachelor alum hinted at their breakup on Saturday in a since-deleted tweet, where she called herself a clown “for the past five months.” One day later, Burnett shared another cryptic tweet writing, “I just took a long, hard look in the mirror and realized the person who I need to love me, is myself.”

Burnett revealed in May that she and Davis had “fought a lot” while quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “[When] you spend that much time with someone and their family — it’s like you start nit-picking and you start getting mad over the stupidest stuff and fighting about it,” she said on an episode of her podcast.

The reality star was previously engaged to Kristian Haggerty, but the pair announced their split in October 2019.