Getting back out there. Following her split from Riley Christian, Maurissa Gunn got candid about exploring the dating scene again.

“I want Bachelor Nation to know that I’m still looking for love. Love is the most important thing to me. I want a husband. Seriously, it sucks!” Gunn, 25, shared during an interview with BachelorNation on Wednesday, April 6.

The season 24 Bachelor alum noted that “it takes two to make” a relationship work, saying, “It really sucks, coming out of an experience where you think everyone is looking for that. Especially when you think you found it, like a ring on your finger and everything.”

Earlier this year, fans questioned the status of Christian, 32, and Gunn’s engagement after the patient coordinator removed all traces of her significant other from social media. In January, the pair confirmed that they pulled the plug on their romance.

“We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” they shared in a joint statement at the time. “We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

One month later, Christian opened up about his state of mind since the breakup. “It takes a while for me to heal, but I thank you all for your patience. This has not at all been an easy time. This has been one of the most difficult times of my life, but as with everything I always do my best to move forward with hopeful and positive spirits,” he wrote via Instagram in February. “But you see, I was always taught by my pops that ‘we bend but don’t break.’ But some very good people showed me otherwise.”

The lengthy social media upload included a sweet shout-out to Christian’s loved ones. “To my very passionate bachelor nation fans, who reached out to offer support, just know that I saw and appreciated every word. Love you all. Now let’s have some fun … and be great all 2022,” he concluded.

Gunn, for her part, hinted that she was wronged in their relationship when she retweeted fellow Bachelor in Paradise season 7 alum Deandra Kanu’s comments that seemed to shade the New York native.

“I’m not an inherently messy person, but when I see things in real time and then see someone skew that perception for social media it’s very scary,” Kanu, 25, wrote at the time. “It’s not okay by any means to be the catalyst of your own demise and then go onto socials and ask for the publics sympathy. There are always two sides to a story.”

That same month, Gunn also detailed her approach to dealing with the major life change.

“These last few months haven’t been easy, but let me tell you today I feel amazing,” she captioned a post. “Taking time to heal at my own pace was the best thing I could do. I would not be where I am without the amazing support system I have. Thank you to everyone who has helped me through, and a huge s/o to @black.on_ for reminding me who the heck I was and believing in me to become the BEST version of myself. Let’s see what this year has to offer!”

