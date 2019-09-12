



Bachelor in Paradise star Sydney Lotuaco has a theory for why Colton Underwood wasn’t her favorite kiss.

The former NBA dancer, 27, deemed the season 23 Bachelor, 27, her “worst kiss ever” on the August 26 episode of Paradise season 6. Her costars Caitlin Clemmens and Tayshia Adams agreed with her, though Tayshia said that Colton’s kissing “got better by the end of the season.”

Sydney explained herself in an interview on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast on Wednesday, September 11, where she theorized that the former NFL star’s virginity may have been the reason behind his “not really passionate” kisses.

“Not to, like, kiss and tell but to, like, kiss and tell. I just think Colton, one, he was a virgin, which is, like, we were all fine with that,” she said. “I just don’t think there was a lot of passion behind the kisses he was giving us.”

Still, the Virginia native, who quit Colton’s season in the sixth week, understands that their kisses may not have been the best because he didn’t see her as his future wife. In the end, the former Oakland Raiders player chose speech pathology student Cassie Randolph, who broke up with him before Fantasy Suites but took him back after he surprised her at her hotel room in Spain and wooed her. The two are currently dating.

“I mean, he didn’t like us, so that could’ve been why those kisses weren’t that passionate,” Sydney said. “They weren’t messy. They were clean, cut, not really passionate kisses. So that could’ve been a lot of really different elements.”

Ben, 30, who was the season 20 Bachelor in 2016, explained that the franchise’s leads often “get tired” after kissing so many people in one night. The former software salesman added that some of his contestants had “not fantastic” breath after “four hours” of drinking champagne and eating hotdog rolls, which made his makeout sessions less enjoyable.

“I will say that Colton has very good breath,” Sydney said, adding that she “can see” Ben’s point. “There’s a lot of things that go into it. I think, ultimately, Colton and I just weren’t a match, and it came across in our kisses. Not to harp on him anymore. It wasn’t for me. It’s fine.”

As for Colton, the former Bachelor isn’t bothered by Sydney’s kissing claims on Paradise.

“They film a lot of hours, I don’t know how that ended up making the cut, but it did, so the only person who really matters that likes my kissing is Cassie at this point,” he told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Cassie said I was a good kisser so that’s all that matters.

He continued, “Kissing is a preference. Even like with Cass, everybody has their preferences. You work together to know each other and get to know what each other likes.”

