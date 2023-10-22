Before Teddi Wright walks down the aisle and says “I do,” she celebrated at her bachelorette party.

The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant, 27, gathered with her pals over the weekend, including fellow alum Serene Russell. “She’s getting married!” Russell, 28, said in a Saturday, October 21, Instagram Story video of Wright smiling while seated at a table surrounded by friends.

The duo took to Instagram to share a video of them holding hands and strutting in two different dresses to the tune of “Walk” by Saucy Santana. “Bachelorette edition,” Russell captioned the post.

Wright announced her engagement to Nicholas in April, three months after debuting her new romance. She shared intimate video clips of memories with her fiancé, including a vineyard trip and a love note penned by her new love.

“So this is love… 🤍💍,” she captioned a post via Instagram at the time. “I am engaged and feel so blessed I get to spend forever with my best friend :’) I’ve been crying for days since it’s happened and it still feels like a dream.”

Russell, for her part, took to the comment section to gush over Wright’s news. “So so happy you’ve found the kind of love you deserve I AM SOBBING 🥹🤍,” she commented at the time.

Wright first joined Bachelor Nation when she stepped out of the limo on Clayton Echard’s season 26 of The Bachelor in January 2022. While she didn’t find love with Echard, 30, she took another stab at it when she joined Bachelor in Paradise season 8.

After accepting a rose from Andrew Spencer during the first week of the show, Wright revealed she had her doubts about their romance and broke things off, leaving the beach in tears during week 2.

“I want to get married, and I want to have kids. … I want to go home and move past this and find that person,” she said during a confessional on the October 2022 episode.

Shortly after her shocking exit, Wright shared a cryptic note to Instagram about the two things she was “proud” of herself for learning during her short stint on the show.

“1. Leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me. 2. Sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them,” she captioned her post at the time. “Excited for this next chapter and what the rest of the year will bring.”