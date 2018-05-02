Baby on board? Blac Chyna stepped out amid reports that she and 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay are expecting their first child.

The 29-year-old model sported an oversize camouflage jacket and a black tracksuit to hide her rumored bump while leaving a Los Angeles hotel on Tuesday, May 2. When asked about her potential bundle of joy, Chyna giggled and kept walking.

The Rob & Chyna alum made headlines earlier this week after Page Six reported her pregnancy. According to the New York Post gossip column, Chyna and Jay, who confirmed their relationship in March, met on Christian Mingle.

Jay recently spoke candidly about starting a family with Chyna, telling the No Jumper podcast that he doesn’t wear condoms.

“I would not want to f—k a bitch I did not want to get pregnant,” the “No Hook” rapper reportedly said. “If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s—t like, ‘Oh daddy I love you, I love that ass.’”

The Lashed Bar owner shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga and 17-month-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

A source previously told Us Weekly exclusively that Chyna and Kardashian, 31, maintain an amicable relationship for Dream’s sake. “[Rob’s] taking care of Dream and that has really put him in a good place. He’s a great dad and she has kept him stable,” the insider said. “Chyna and Rob are coparenting a lot better than anyone thought they would. They’re getting along. Everything is fine on that end.”

Despite personally being on good terms, the exes are involved in a tumultuous legal battle. Chyna filed a lawsuit against the sock entrepreneur and his famous family members for allegedly contributing to the cancellation of the E! reality series Rob & Chyna. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner responded in December 2017, asking for the suit to be dropped. Chyna removed Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner from the lawsuit the month prior.

