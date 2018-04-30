Blac Chyna is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with her 18-year-old boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay.

Page Six reports that the couple met on Christian Mingle and Jay told No Jumper last month that he “don’t wear condoms.”

“I would not want to f–k a bitch I did not want to get pregnant,” the rapper reportedly said. “If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s–t like ‘ohh daddy love you,’ I love that ass.’”

Chyna, 29, confirmed her relationship with the rapper on March 1, three days after they were first spotted together at Pinz Bowling Alley in Los Angeles.

The former Rob & Chyna star shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga and 17-month-old Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

The Lashed Bar owner has been involved in a legal battle with Kardashian and his family since July 2017. The former couple’s tumultuous relationship took a turn for the worse when the Arthur George sock designer accused Chyna of cheating on him and shared explicit photos of her on social media. As a result, Chyna filed a restraining order against Kardashian.

The former model then filed a second lawsuit against Kardashian over the cancellation of Rob & Chyna. The second suit included his family — Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Chyna eventually dropped the suit against Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie.

Kim, Kris and Rob responded to her filing in December and claimed that Chyna’s restraining order was to blame for the cancellation of the E! reality series.

Chyna’s also recently made headlines for an altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, on Easter Sunday, where she was seen throwing a stroller and for her decision to let Dream wear pink hair extensions.

Us Weekly has reached out to Chyna’s lawyer for a comment.

