Blac Chyna Wants Ryan Seacrest Deposed in Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Another high-profile name just made its way into Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family. The 30-year-old asked a court to compel Ryan Seacrest to submit to a deposition in relation to the case.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Chyna claims that Seacrest, 44, has refused to appear in person for a deposition. However, according to the Rob & Chyna alum, the American Idol host “had direct involvement in, and has personal knowledge of, the specific events that gave rise to this litigation.”

Chyna’s lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleges that the family members got Rob & Chyna canceled. Seacrest was an executive producer of the E! reality series, which ran for one season in 2016.

In addition, the model asked the court to award her $3,255 in monetary sanctions against the radio host for any costs associated with her motion.

The papers claim that Chyna personally served Seacrest with a deposition subpoena in December 2018, and he was set to appear in January. Days before the scheduled meeting, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost allegedly said he had “little to no direct involvement with the production of Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna’s case against Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie claims that the brood published defamatory materials about her, which prevented the second season of Rob & Chyna from happening. She also accuses Rob Kardashian of assault and battery, public slut-shaming and defamatory statements.

The court ruled in November 2018 that the suit would go to trial.

Emails surfaced in December 2018 via court documents that showed Khloé, 34, and Kylie, 21, corresponded about ending Rob & Chyna. “I feel very strongly about canceling Season 2 of Rob&Chyna,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in December 2016. “The only reason Chyna wants to be with my brother is for this show. She does not love Rob and their relationship is too fake and destructive.”

Meanwhile, the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote: “The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our brothers safety and the credibility of the brand at this point due to how they [Rob and Chyna] are both tarnishing it. … We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues. That’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

Chyna dated Rob, 31, on and off from January to December 2016. They are parents of daughter Dream, 2. The pair have also been engaged in a legal battle over child support.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!