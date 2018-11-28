Not burying the hatchet just yet. Blac Chyna’s case against several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family will move forward to trial, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“For over a year, Blac Chyna has been fighting to get her day in court against Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner,” the former E! personality’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement on Wednesday, November 28. “Chyna alleges that she was slut-shamed, defamed and the victim of a plot to kill her hit show, Rob & Chyna, causing her significant financial damages.”

The statement continued: “The Kardashian family has filed numerous motions with the court, seeking to have the case thrown out so that Chyna would not get to present her case at trial. As her attorneys, we have fought these motions every step of the way, and the case has remained alive.”

“Today the court REJECTED the Kardashian family’s request to strike Chyna’s entire lawsuit. (Instead, the court struck only portions of six paragraphs out of a 317-paragraph complaint.),” the statement noted. “Most importantly, all of Chyna’s legal claims stay in. Chyna will therefore be permitted to have her day in court.”

The statement concluded by saying Chyna, 30, and her lawyers “look forward to getting a trial date next month.”

In the lawsuit, the model accuses Rob, 31, of assault and battery, publicly slut-shaming her and posting defamatory statements about his ex on social media. Chyna alleges that Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie also published defamatory things about her and kept the second season of Rob & Chyna from getting made.

The next court date for the case is set for Monday, January 7.

Rob and Chyna dated on and off from January to December 2016 and are parents of daughter Dream, 2. The former reality star alleged in child support documents obtained by Us earlier this month that he has “minimal cash flow and no savings” and as a result had to move back in with his mother.

The Arthur George sock designer also reportedly filed to lower his $20,000-per-month child support payments to Chyna.

