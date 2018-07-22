Anthony Anderson is disputing claims that he assaulted an unidentified woman, who once catered an event thrown by the Black-ish star more than a year ago.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to Us Weekly on Sunday, July 22, that the actor, 47, is the subject in an ongoing investigation, but declined to add any further details.

In a statement to Us, Anderson’s rep said, “It is unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

The nature of the investigation is currently being kept under wraps, though The Blast reports that the event happened during a second meeting in which the woman and Anthony discussed future business opportunities.

The To Tell the Truth host was previously accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman who worked as an extra on the set of his film Hustle and Flow in 2004.

The woman claimed in October 2004 that Anderson and assistant director Wayne Witherspoon had forced her to have sex with them several times in a film trailer during production.

Charges against the comedian were dismissed, with Judge Anthony Johnson stating at a preliminary hearing for the case, “This is absolutely the most suspicious case I’ve ever heard.”

Anderson’s spokesperson gave a statement on behalf of his client following the judge’s decision: “He is, of course, both relieved and delighted by the judge’s decision to throw out what was so obviously a trumped-up case.”

