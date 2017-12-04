Blake Lively has been injured on the set of The Rhythm Section and production on the film has been temporarily halted, Us Weekly can confirm.

In a statement to Us on Monday, December 4, a spokesperson for the production said, “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, 30, stars alongside Jude Law in the spy thriller. She plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family. According to Deadline, Lively’s character becomes an assassin.

The Gossip Girl alum was spotted looking almost unrecognizable while on set of the film on November 6, where she sported a brassy-colored bowl haircut with bangs. In the photos, the normally poised actress was seen in oversize sweats, a teal skullcap and a quilted bomber. She was also seen wearing a dark wig while shooting another scene this month.

Lively has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012. They share daughters Ines, 13 months, and James, 2.

The Rhythm Section is set to be released on February 22, 2019.

