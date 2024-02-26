Blake Lively is living her teenage dream with Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 25, to share a photo of her husband wearing a beanie, sneakers and sunglasses while holding a skateboard and helmet, instantly drawing comparisons to an iconic Avril Lavigne song.

“@AvrilLavigne dreams really do come true,” Lively wrote, referring to Lavigne’s 2002 hit “Sk8er Boi.”

Lyrics from the chorus scrolled over the photo: “He was a skater boy, she said see you later boy, he wasn’t good enough for her. She had a pretty face but her head was up in space, she needed to come back down earth.”

Lavigne, 39, joined in on the fun, sharing Lively’s pic via her own Instagram Story. “Yass,” she wrote, adding skateboard emojis and a sticker reading, “He was a skater boi.”

Lively and Reynolds, 47, began dating in 2011 and tied the knot one year later. The couple — who share four children — have been known to roast each other online, but they have a more serious approach when it comes to their marriage.

Earlier this month, Lively revealed that — from the beginning of their romance — she and Reynolds agreed not to work simultaneously so they could maintain a healthy work-life balance.

“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time,” Lively said on Amber Tamblyn’s interview series Further Ado on Substack. “So that we could always prioritize our personal life.”

The couple met on the set of The Green Lantern but have not worked at the same time since. “That takes working really hard when we’re not,” she said. “Just like financial planning and sustaining that — it takes balance.”

Busy schedules aside, Lively and Reynolds put their family first. Before welcoming their fourth baby, whose name has not been publicly revealed, an insider told Us Weekly that the pair were “more united and supportive of each other than ever.”

Reynolds had “become better than ever at managing his time and schedule,” the source exclusively revealed in September 2022.

Lively is currently filming an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us, which will be released in June. Meanwhile, Reynolds has been involved in the development of a third Deadpool movie, expected in theaters this July.

“Blake’s getting back into her stride with this new movie — she’s got other projects in the works too — and Ryan’s never been busier,” a second source exclusively told Us this month.

“They time their absences to perfection, so one of them is almost always there with the kids. It’s amazing how they manage it.”

The insider noted that Lively and Reynolds were “totally in agreement from the get-go that they’d put their kids before anything else” and “didn’t want to rely on nannies” despite their busy careers.

“It’s worked out beautifully, and they’re proud of how they’ve prioritized family,” the source told Us, adding that Reynolds will always put “Blake and the kids first.”

According to a third source, the pair “have a great system in place” and “try to keep everything 50-50.”