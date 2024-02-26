Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds haven’t worked at the same time since they started dating.

Lively, 36, revealed that at the start of their relationship, even before marriage and children, she and Reynolds, 47, made a pact never to work at the same time so they could keep their work-life balance in check.

“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time,” the Gossip Girl alum explained on Amber Tamblyn’s interview series Further Ado on Substack. “So that we could always prioritize our personal life.” She added, “That takes working really hard when we’re not. Just like financial planning and sustaining that — it takes balance.”

Lively and Reynolds started their romance in 2011 and married the following year. The couple shares four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a 1-year-old they welcomed in 2023 whose name has yet to be announced.

In September 2022, an insider exclusively shared with Us Weekly that the pair were “more united and supportive of each other than ever” ahead of baby No. 4’s birth, adding that Reynolds had “become better than ever at managing his time and schedule.”

Some years are busier than others, however, as Lively is currently shooting the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us, which will hit theaters in June. Meanwhile, Reynolds has been working on the third Deadpool movie, in which he stars as the titular Merc With a Mouth. Deadpool 3 also marks Hugh Jackman’s big screen return as Wolverine.

“Blake’s getting back into her stride with this new movie — she’s got other projects in the works too — and Ryan’s never been busier,” a source exclusively told Us in the latest cover story, on newsstands now. “They time their absences to perfection, so one of them is almost always there with the kids. It’s amazing how they manage it.”

A second source shared that the couple “have a great system in place” and “try to keep everything 50-50.” According to the first source, despite Reynolds’ “demanding” career, he makes it a point to “[put] Blake and the kids first.”

The source shared that Lively and Reynolds were “totally in agreement from the get-go that they’d put their kids before anything else,” which is why they “didn’t want to rely on nannies.” The source added, “It’s worked out beautifully, and they’re proud of how they’ve prioritized family.”

Lively recently traveled to Las Vegas to attend Super Bowl LVIII with BFF Taylor Swift. According to the actress, this was her first time leaving behind her four children for a weekend away.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever,” Lively shared via Instagram on February 20. “I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like.”