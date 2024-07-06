Blake Lively thought Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Wolverine press trip was an innocent work trip — until she saw him goofing around with costar Hugh Jackman at the Waterbomb Festival.

“When he tells you he’s going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break,” Lively, 36, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, July 5. “Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool & Wolverine Story.”

Reynolds, 47, and Jackman, 55, were promoting their Marvel Cinematic Universe team-up in Shanghai and Seoul. On Friday, the pair attended South Korea’s Waterbomb Festival and shot water guns at each other.

“When @thehughjackman told me we were going to a Waterboarding Festival, I was confused, scared and also pretty damn scared,” Reynolds joked via his Instagram. “He knows how much I love #DeadpoolAndWolverine. I’ll do anything to promote it. You can imagine my relief when we arrived at the WaterBOMB Festival in Seoul, South Korea: The coolest, most charming mix of K-pop, water-fights, dancing and joy.”

He continued, “Promoting a film is supposed to be WORK but Marvel’s paying for us to go on the greatest vacation of our lives. Someone is for sure getting fired over there. Probably [Marvel executive] Kevin Feige.”

Deadpool and Wolverine is Reynolds’ third movie in the franchise, which will see Deadpool team up with Jackman’s Marvel character from the X-Men films.

“I instinctively knew that Deadpool was going to allow us to get to a different side of the [Wolverine] character than I’ve ever played before, in every way, from emotion, humor, dialogue, and action,” Jackman, who last played Wolverine in 2017’s Logan, told Vanity Fair last month. “Everything felt new and fresh to me.”

He added, “I’d be sharing it with Ryan and [director] Shawn [Levy], who are two of my best friends. The three of us together are like the Three Amigos. There was not a day where I wasn’t in tears laughing. I felt so rejuvenated playing the part. I mean, I’m 25 years in, man, and it feels better than ever.”

Lively, who shares four children with Reynolds, helped during the film’s creative process.

“Boy, did we play some ping-pong,” Reynolds told Vanity Fair. “Blake [is] the real reason these ping-pong photos came about. She and I have a bunch of these prints of actors playing it on their sets.”

He continued, “We’ve got [Paul] Newman and [Robert] Redford in Durango, Mexico, during the shooting of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. We’ve got Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda, I think in the ’30s. We have Olivia de Havilland playing ping-pong, Ronald Regan and Jane Wyman playing. Joan Crawford. So, Blake sent the ping-pong table to Pinewood Studios.”

Deadpool and Wolverine debuts in theaters on Friday, July 26.