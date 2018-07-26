Bobby Brown is opening a domestic violence shelter in Atlanta dedicated to his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Bill Edwards, the mayor of city South Fulton, will present the “Every Little Step” singer, 49, with an official proclamation on Monday, July 30, the insider reveals.

The facility, named the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, will have a 24-hour crisis intervention line and will serve as an emergency transitional shelter. It will also be the first building established under the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity non-profit organization.

The announcement comes three years after Bobby Kristina tragically died. Six months before her passing, she was placed in a medically induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub — eerily paralleling mother Whitney Houston’s February 2012 death — in her Atlanta home. Bobby Kristina’s boyfriend Nick Gordon was ruled “legally responsible” in her death and her estate filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against him.

The Grammy winner honored his late daughter’s legacy during a February interview with Us. “She was a beautiful young lady and what she wanted to do with her life, I wish everybody could have seen,” he said at the time. “Music, entertainment. She was better than me. She was better than her mother.”

Back in March, Bobby hosted the Celebration of Serenity Gala to raise funds for the rehab center, which will raise awareness about domestic violence and help victims. “I just think people should be aware that they have some place to go,” he told Us. “When you are going through bad times and when you are going through being abused, Bobbi Kristina’s Serenity House is there for you. That’s the easiest way I can say it. It’s too much. Too many women and too many men are being hurt by this disease that people have, abusing people. It’s just not right. I need to do something about it.”

