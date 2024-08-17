Former NFL star Bobby McCray has filed for divorce more than a year after splitting from Khadijah Haqq.

According to TMZ, McCray, 43, filed court documents on Friday, August 16, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The filing reportedly listed their date of separation as July 7, 2023.

McCray and Haqq got married in 2010 and share three kids together — Christian, 13, Celine, 9, and Kapri, 3 — and the retired athlete has filed for joint legal and physical custody of all three. (McCray is also the father of Bobby III, 20, whom he welcomed in a previous relationship.)

Per TMZ, McCray requested spousal support from Haqq, filing to terminate the court’s ability to award her spousal support. She has not yet responded.

Haqq announced her and McCray’s split via Instagram in August 2023.

“Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Unfortunately, life has brought me to [a] tremendous transition. After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby and I have a great deal of love for one [another], it’s best we move forward, separately.”

Haqq noted that she did not make the split decision “lightly,” noting that the duo had kept their marriage private “for the benefit” of their family.

“I share this not because I believe it’s newsworthy ~ But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of coparenting,” she concluded. “I’m so grateful for my incredible support system!”

Haqq and her twin sister, Malika Haqq, are known for being some of Khloé Kardashian’s closest friends. However, they grew up in the public eye, previously starring in the 2005 movie Sky High.

McCray, for his part, was an NFL defensive end from 2004 to 2010, playing for teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

Throughout their relationship, Haqq rarely spoke about McCray, but she opened up in 2019 about how the sports star initially caught her eye.

“I was very attracted to his stature and the fact that he’s this 6’7 at the time, 260 [lbs.], large, Black, adorable man,” she said on Kin’s Side By Side at the time. “And he would put on tights every Sunday and cleats and crack quarterbacks for a living. I thought that was amazing.”