Sky High Cast- Where Are They Now

Sky High flew under the radar when it was released in 2005 — but fans are still talking about the school for superheroes decades later.

“It was fun. It was so much fun. To find a film that everyone can love,” the late Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020, told E! News in 2005. “Reminds you of those old great Disney films.”

In the action comedy, Michael Angarano plays Will Stronghold, the son of superheroes the Commander (Kurt Russell) and Jetstream (Preston). Upon his arrival at Sky High, Will doesn’t appear to be as “super” as his parents, which lands him in sidekick classes. However, he quickly learns that the sidekicks are just as important as the school’s heroes.

“It’s completely refreshing,” Angarano told E! News in 2005. “There is that romanticism and superhero aspect of it, but You take all of that out and you have, like, a John Hughes high school movie that really works.”

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Will’s childhood BFF, echoed her costar’s sentiment. “It’s so relatable. These guys are going through the angst of being in high school,” she told the outlet. “And then they’re set in this fantastic superhero world.”

Scroll down to see what the cast of Sky High is doing now: