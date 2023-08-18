Khloé Kardashian’s close friend Khadijah Haqq and her husband, Bobby McCray, have called it quits after 13 years of marriage.

“Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me,” Haqq, 40, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 18. “Unfortunately, life has brought me to [a] tremendous transition. After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby and I have a great deal of love for one [another,] it’s best we move forward, separately.”

Haqq confessed she did not come to the decision “lightly” while noting she kept her relationship “private for the benefit” of her family.

“I share this not because I believe it’s newsworthy ~ But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of coparenting,” she shared. “I’m so grateful for my incredible support system!”

McCray, 42, has yet to publicly address the breakup.. The former football player is well known as a defensive end who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles from 2004 to 2010. He was a Super Bowl champion in the final year of his career.

Haqq and McCray tied the knot in 2010. The pair share three children: Christian, 12, Celine, 8, and Kapri, 2. McCray is also father of son Bobby III, 18, whom he shares from a previous relationship. Haqq, for her part, has been a doting stepmom.

Before their split, Haqq and McCray attended Bobby III’s high school graduation. Haqq penned a touching tribute for her stepson in honor of the momentous occasion.

“To my graduate, everything has boiled down to this. Throughout your young life and education you’ve faced so many things including challenges,” she wrote via Instagram in June. But it wasn’t failure, it was just your growth. This day, this time in your life marks your perseverance. And wow the many paths you can potentially take. I’m thankful for your kindness and character, your attitude and pride, your potential and hard work.”

Khadijah and her twin sister, Malika Haqq, have appeared on several episodes of The Kardashians and Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years. They were also featured on the Kardashian’s spinoff reality series Dash Dolls where they worked at Khloé and Kim Kardashian’s Dash boutique store. The show ran for one season in 2015.