Bode Miller and his wife, volleyball player Morgan Beck, are trying to prevent other parents from experiencing the same tragedy they did. The Olympic skier announced that he and Beck are donating the GoFundMe money raised by family and fans to water safety education after their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier Miller, drowned in a neighbor’s swimming pool.

“We want to thank our friends, family and every one of you who sent a message, said a prayer or donated for the overwhelming expression of support — we are truly touched and blessed,” Miller, 40, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself and Emmy on Tuesday, June 19.

“Our midwives started a gofundme campaign to raise funds and we intend to donate these funds raised to worthwhile causes connected to water safety education,” he continued. “We are inspired to make our baby girls memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible. We will post more soon on our plans and efforts.”

The GoFundMe page, which was created on June 11, currently has over $26,000 in donations. Beck, 31, shared the same message on her Instagram on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed on June 12 that Emmy had died after she was rushed to the emergency room at Orange County hospital on June 9. Miller spoke out about the tragic loss of his toddler via Instagram at the time.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten,” he captioned a series of photos of his baby girl. “Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Miller and Beck, who tied the knot in 2012, are expecting their third child together, due in October. They are also parents of son Nash, 3, and the athlete is dad of Samuel, 5, and Neesyn, 10, from previous relationships.

