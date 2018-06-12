Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck Miller, have received overwhelming support in the wake of their 19-month-old daughter’s tragic death.

The Olympian and the volleyball player revealed on Monday, June 11, that their toddler, Emeline Grief Miller, drowned on Saturday, June 9, in a neighborhood pool in Coto de Caza, California.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by one of Bode’s friends to support him and Morgan after their loss. “As the family navigates through the path of grief and sorrow that no parents should ever have to experience, I would like to call on the community and ask to help take the burden off of the mountainous medical bills that will soon pile in and the memorial services costs,” the a description for the page, titled Miller Family Support, read. “Any amount helps.”

As of Tuesday, June 12, more than $6,000 has been raised, working toward a goal of $40,000. Earlier on Tuesday, the professional skier thanked fans for “all the love and support” during such a trying time. Celebrities including Lindsey Vonn and Sara Foster have also reached out to the mourning family.

After breaking the news of his daughter’s death, Bode shared heartwarming photos of the late toddler, known to her family as “Emmy.”

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” he wrote. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to the fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Bode and Morgan are also parents to son Nash, 3, and expecting their third child in October. Bode has a 5-year-old son, Sam, and 10-year-old daughter, Neesyn, from a previous marriage.

Click here to make a donation to the Miller Family Support page.

