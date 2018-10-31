Leave it to Mr. Feeny! Boy Meets World star William Daniels opened up for the first time about thwarting a robbery at his home over the weekend.

“I struggled with an intruder, took him to the ground, I beat him up and he ran away with bruises all over him,” Daniels, 91, quipped in a Wednesday, October 31, interview with Good Morning America. “Would you like to print that? You better not. It’s a total lie.”

The actor went on to detail the scary encounter: “We were asleep and I heard bang, bang, bang. … I lit the light and [wife] Bonnie [Bartlett] screamed and this person fled and that’s the whole damn story!”

“We were stunned,” Bartlett, 89, chimed in. “Nothing like that has ever happened.”

Daniels assured fans that the St. Elsewhere costars are fine after the incident. “I don’t know how this whole story got out to everybody but we’re getting all these calls,” he added. “But nobody’s harmed! We’re calm and collected here.”

The couple noted that they spoke to their son about getting a new alarm system after the ordeal and then went back to bed.

A would-be intruder tried to force a back door open at the pair’s Studio City, California, home on Saturday, October 27, according to KABC-TV. That’s when Daniels turned on the lights. “Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded,” the Knight Rider alum’s publicist told ABC7. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Investigators do not believe Daniels and Bartlett were targeted, despite a recent string of invasions affecting celebrities including Viola Davis, Matt Damon and Rihanna.

