Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Meet Up Twice Amid Contentious Divorce

Reunited and it feels so … tense? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had two in-person meetings together over the past week amid their contentious divorce, Us Weekly confirms.

A source tells Us that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars came face-to-face last week and again on Wednesday, January 30, at an office in Los Angeles. “They’ve had other meetings in person; this is not the first,” the source notes. “This is part of their ongoing process to work through things regarding the kids and the divorce.”

A second insider echoes, “They have established a foundation … that is enabling the process to move forward in a much more thoughtful and peaceful manner.”

Jolie, 43, filed for divorce from Pitt, 55, in September 2016 after two years of marriage and a total of 12 years together. Since then, the estranged couple have been locked in a bitter battle over custody of their six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

The drama came to a head in August 2018 when the Maleficent star claimed in court documents obtained by Us that the Vice producer “has paid no meaningful child support” since their separation. The next day, Pitt filed a response in which he alleged that he loaned $8 million to Jolie to purchase a home, in addition to $1.3 million for “the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

In the meantime, Pitt and Jolie arranged multiple temporary custody agreements. A source told Us in September 2018 that the actor is “hopeful that at the conclusion, he’ll have joint custody of the children. All Brad wants is to be a present dad and coparent with Angelina.”

The Oscar winners were both scheduled to appear in court in early December, but they managed to avoid going to trial after agreeing to a custody arrangement that Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, said was “based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator.” A Pitt insider later told Us that the pair “will have joint physical and legal custody of the children.”

