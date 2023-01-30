No shade detected. Brad Pitt doesn’t mind Shania Twain swapping out his name for a Ryan Reynolds shout-out in her hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Pitt, 59, addressed the lyric change during a recent interview promoting his movie Babylon. When asked whether he thought Reynolds, 46, had stolen his thunder, the Fight Club star appeared unfazed.

“He didn’t steal it. I think we can share the wealth,” Pitt teased. “Ryan’s a good egg. He deserves some love.”

While performing at the People’s Choice Awards in December 2022, Twain, 57, added Reynolds into her beloved 1997 tune, which originally used Pitt’s name. “OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds?” she teased on stage before continuing on with the catchy chorus. (The Canadian actor was honored with the 2022 Icon Award that night.)

At the time, Reynolds expressed his love for Twain with a Twitter message. “I can’t think of a more iconic, smart and beautiful person to not impress all that much,” he gushed alongside a clip of the performance.

The country music icon later teased to Entertainment Tonight that the Deadpool actor is an “adorable, lovely, lovely man and so talented” — making him “the perfect target” for a playful roast. “I mean, you know, Brad Pitt, he’s stunning, as successful as it gets. Of course, he’s very impressive,” Twain explained. “And Ryan Reynolds? Like, gosh, I mean, my fellow Canadian, he can do no wrong.”

The Troy star, meanwhile, thinks there are many more Hollywood heartthrobs who Twain can make her muse. “I think she should pass it on down, and next time she can sing it to Austin Butler,” he joked this month. “Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between.”

Twain previously shed light on her lyrical choice during a 2017 Billboard interview. “I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Brad] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine]. And this was all the rage,” she recalled. “I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.'”

She continued: “I’m like, ‘Well, that don’t impress me much. I mean, what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day.’ That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

Twain is gearing up to release her sixth studio record, Queen of Me, in February. “I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power,” she wrote via Instagram last fall while announcing the album and its accompanying tour. “I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!”