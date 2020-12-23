Brad Pitt Is Spending Christmas With Shiloh Twins Amid Angelina Jolie Drama

Making spirits bright! Brad Pitt will be celebrating the holidays with three of his and estranged wife Angelina Jolie’s children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 57, will see his 14-year-old daughter, Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, on Christmas Day, the insider says.

“They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve,” the source adds, noting Pitt and Jolie, 45, previously discussed spending the holidays as a family when they were “getting along” earlier this year, but plans have since changed.

The source says the former couples’ “egos have once again derailed” the original idea of being all together for the holidays.

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama,” the insider adds. “Sadly, their children are collateral damage.”

The Fight Club actor and the Maleficent actress have been battling in court since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

The exes, who were declared legally single in April 2019, have yet to settle on a permanent custody agreement for their children. The pair also share Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and Maddox, 19, who is legally considered an adult.

“Relations between Brad and Angelina remain extremely tense,” the source tells Us, noting Jolie is “frustrated” with the setbacks amid the custody court case.

The Girl Interrupted actress has become “more prickly” amid the coronavirus pandemic after being locked down in Los Angeles and unable to travel, the insider says.

“She has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county,” the source adds.

The pair were set to appear before a judge last month to discuss the custody of their kids for the holidays. A source told Us in October that Pitt was “hoping that we will be given increased custodial time” with the children, which would include the overnight portion of Christmas Eve.

A month prior, a second source told Us that “Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has not agreed to those terms.”

With reporting by Jen Heger