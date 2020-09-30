The big guns? Brad Pitt’s lawyers intend to call on one of Angelina Jolie’s former costars during the exes’ upcoming custody trial.

The 56-year-old actor’s witness list was filed on September 21. While Pitt plans to testify and have his attorneys cross-examine Jolie, 45, he also wants the actress’ Girl, Interrupted costar Jillian Armenante to take the stand.

Not only did Armenante, 52, star alongside the Maleficent actress in the 1999 film, but she also appeared in the 2007 movie A Mighty Heart with Jolie. The California native won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2000 for Girl, Interrupted.

Armenante is known for her role on Judging Amy. Her other acting credits include Fresh Off the Boat, Grey’s Anatomy, Hawthorne, Desperate Housewives, Vice and The Mayor.

Furthermore, Pitt’s witness list features a slew of psychologists, a therapist and security consultants. The trial is expected to take place from October 5 to October 23.

The Ocean’s Eleven star and Jolie have been locked in a court battle since she filed for divorce in September 2016. The pair have yet to settle on a permanent custody arrangement for their children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. While their divorce is ongoing, they were declared legally single in April 2019.

“Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars are not open-minded heading into the trial either. “Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” the insider revealed. “[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”

Meanwhile, a second source insisted Jolie has good intentions. “Her interests are the same as they always have been, which is to protect the kids and the health of the family,” the insider said. “In the end, she is going to do what’s best for the children as she has done all along.”