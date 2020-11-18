A helping hand! Brad Pitt was spotted delivering groceries to low-income families in Los Angeles following his split from girlfriend Nicole Poturalski.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 56, drove and unloaded groceries from a truck in the Los Angeles Housing Projects on Friday, November 13. Pitt was dressed casually in a red and black flannel shirt, ripped jeans, white sneakers and a blue face mask. The Oscar winner was also seen hugging his pal Thomas Houseago and chatting with designer Melody Ehsani, who also volunteered.

Us Weekly confirmed in October that Pitt and Poturalski, 27, had called it quits on their relationship.

“Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now,” an insider said at the time. “They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious.”

Us first reported on their romance in August after the Fight Club actor arrived with the German model at an airport outside of Paris on the way to his chateau in the South of France. The pair were first spotted enjoying a flirty outing together at Kanye West’s opera performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November 2019.

A source told Us in September that the duo were keeping their relationship low-key. “It’s currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops,” the insider said at the time. “Nicole is [in L.A.] a lot for work. That’s where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been.”

A second source noted that Pitt had no “desire to ever get married again” nor did he “want a girlfriend that he’s with every day.”

Pitt married ex Angelina Jolie in August 2014 and split in September 2016. The Moneyball actor and Jolie, 45, were declared legally single in April 2019, but legal proceedings pertaining to their divorce — including custody of their children Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — are still ongoing.

Pitt was also married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. The twosome made headlines in September when they reunited for a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. A source told Us at the time that the exes “are on good terms and both agreed to play their respective roles and have fun with it.”

