Setting their schedule! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will appear before a judge in November to discuss custody of their kids over the holidays, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“The holiday visitation had been set before the custody trial,” the insider reveals. “Brad will see the children on Christmas Day. He is hoping that he will be given increased custodial time with the kids which would result in having them overnight for the holidays this year. The decision will be made by the judge in November.”

The former couple have been battling in court since the actress, 45, filed for divorce from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar, 56, in September 2016. The exes have yet to permanently settle a custody agreement for their children Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Their eldest, Maddox, 19, is legally considered an adult.

“Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”

The source added that tension between the Oscar winners has “escalated,” and their family therapy is “no longer taking place.”

Jolie’s ultimate goal is to “protect the kids and the health of the family,” a second insider told Us in September, adding, “In the end, she is going to do what’s best for the children as she has done all along.”

Pitt’s witness list for their court date was filed that same month, including Jolie’s Girl, Interrupted costar Jillian Armenante as well as psychologists, a therapist and security consultants.

In August, the Oklahoma native vacationed in France with his new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski. “Angelina insisted Brad quarantine for 14 days after he returned from France, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country,” a source exclusively told Us the following month. “She didn’t want to chance the kids getting it.”

Pitt has since quarantined and “resumed seeing the kids.”

With reporting by Jen Heger