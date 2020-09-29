Better safe than sorry! Angelina Jolie worried about her ex-husband Brad Pitt reuniting with their children after he traveled to France with his new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Angelina insisted Brad quarantine for 14 days after he returned from France, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She didn’t want to chance the kids getting it.”

The Ad Astra actor, 56, wanted to take two tests “days apart” in hopes of “shortening the quarantine period,” but the Maleficent actress, 45, “wasn’t having it,” according to the source.

Ultimately, Pitt agreed to quarantine and has since “resumed seeing the kids,” the source tells Us.

The 12 Years a Slave coproducer and Poturalski, 27, touched down at Paris–Le Bourget Airport on August 26, the same day that news broke of their romance. They later made their way to Château Miraval, the estate in the South of France that Pitt and Jolie bought in 2008 and where they married in 2014.

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

While Pitt’s romance with the German model did not make headlines until this summer, they were first spotted together in November 2019 at a Kanye West concert in Los Angeles. A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the relationship is “currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops.” However, the budding couple, who have a 29-year age difference, are “totally falling for each other,” the source added.

The Fight Club star was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and Jolie from 2014 to 2019. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars are still fighting over custody of their five youngest children: Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. At 18, their eldest, Maddox, who is a student at Yonsei University in South Korea, is legally considered an adult.