Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab professor Neri Oxman, who was briefly linked to Brad Pitt in 2018, married hedge fund manager Bill Ackman — and she is expecting their first child together.

Oxman, 42, and Ackman, 52, announced the news in the Vows section of The New York Times on Sunday, January 20. They tied the knot a day earlier at Central Synagogue in New York City, with Rabbi Angela Buchdahl performing the ceremony. Their baby is due in the spring.

“Having children is something Neri has always wanted,” the Pershing Square Capital Management founder and CEO told the newspaper. “So this is quite an amazing gift for both of us.”

This is the second union for both Oxman and Ackman. She was previously married to classical music composer Osvaldo Golijov from 2011 to 2015, while the investor was wed to landscape architect Karen Herskovitz from 1994 to 2017. Ackman and Herskovitz share three children.

“Bill inspires me to assume a bigger identity, to grow while being grounded, but not without asking me the hard questions,” Oxman told the Times. “We both appreciate the expansiveness of life, love and living associated with cultivating, building, sharing and inspiring a creative life, one that transcends the often-prescribed categories of family and work and unites them into synergy.”

Though the architectural designer said she started dating Ackman in late 2017, she also caught the attention of Pitt. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2018 that the Oscar winner, 55, was “absolutely smitten by” Oxman after admiring a line of her 3D-printed chaise lounges at MIT’s Media Lab. However, she later “emphatically” denied that their relationship was romantic.

Pitt has been in the midst of a divorce from Angelina Jolie since September 2016. The former Hollywood power couple, who wed in 2014 after nine years of dating, share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

