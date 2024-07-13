Brandi Glanville categorically denied rumors that she “ever” hooked up with Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor.

“I have NEVER hooked up with Jax Taylor!!!!! EVER,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, wrote via X on Friday, July 12.

Glanville’s post came after a fan had detailed via Reddit a night out with Taylor and Vanderpump star Tom Schwartz after they had met the two men out at a bar. The post noted that, among other things, Taylor allegedly claimed to have had sexual relations with both Glanville and Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer.

Before these infidelity rumors surfaced, the Housewives star had threatened to sue Bravo over “stress-induced” issues that have “ruined” her health earlier this month.

“I’ve been left no choice but to sue Bravo,” she wrote via X on July 2. “This stress has ruined my health. I have uncontrollable stress-induced angio-edema I haven’t worked for a year … to [sic] depressed to do my podcast.” Glanville’s “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast has not released an episode since May 15.

This is not the first time that cheating rumors involving Taylor have circulated. While his estranged wife, fellow The Valley star Brittany Cartwright, has shared that she didn’t believe the rumors, they still contributed to the strain on their marriage. (Taylor and Cartwright have been separated since February, and share a son, Cruz, 3).

“We had it in the past, but we worked through it. Before we were married,” Cartwright said during an April 30 episode of The Valley. “I know with Jax there is always going to be rumors out there.” Last month, Taylor shared via X that he and Cartwright were still “working things out” in their marriage.

For her part, Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly in her April cover story that Taylor had yet to put in any work toward saving their marriage. “Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see,” she told Us at the time.

“I don’t think that he thought I was actually going to leave, and it’s been three months now,” Cartwright continued. “So I think that he thought I would come right back and things would go right back to how they were, and that’s just not happening.”

She added that she felt a separation was the best decision for herself and her family at the time. “I feel good,” she said. “I feel strong, and I’m proud of myself for doing what’s right for my mental health and my family.”