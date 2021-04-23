It’s all good? Brandi Glanville claims she’s not feuding with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kim Richards — they just haven’t talked in a while.

“I am not fighting with @KimRichards1,” the Drinking and Tweeting author, 48, wrote on Thursday, April 22, via Twitter. “I will always love her I just haven’t heard from her since NYE & have zero idea whats going on but I am [not] fighting with anyone!”

Glanville previously said that the Escape to Witch Mountain star, 56, was not speaking to her because of false rumors that the pair had a threesome with fellow RHOBH alum Carlton Gebbia. “Kim Richards is still not talking to me,” she revealed during a November 2020 episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast. “She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, ‘Are you joking?’”

She clarified that Gebbia, 47, and Richards are two of her “favorite” people, but they had “never” had any kind of interaction like that. “I think it all started when I put up a picture of Carlton, Kim and I,” she explained. “Those are two of my favorite girls. They’re people I’m actually friends with. And that’s where I think it all started. I’m going to make this clear, I’ve never had a threesome with Kim and Carlton, never with Kim, ever. We are just friends.”

Richards, for her part, has not yet responded to Glanville’s tweet about their possibly nonexistent feud. She will not be returning for the 11th season of RHOBH, premiering May 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, but her half-sister, Kathy Hilton, has joined the cast alongside sister Kyle Richards, the last remaining OG on the 90210 edition of the franchise.

“I’ve known Kathy for a few years, and I have a great relationship with her,” Dorit Kemsley told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview earlier this month. “I’ve got an independent relationship with her … my relationship with her isn’t really because of Kyle. We’ve got a lot of mutual friends, and I was very encouraging of her coming on. She is hysterical. I’m very excited for the world to get to know Kathy. She’s very, very funny. I think she brings a great energy to the show and to the group. And I think that everybody’s going to love to see her.”

Glanville will also not be returning for the new episodes, claiming that she was not asked back after her headline-making drama with Denise Richards. The Celebrity Apprentice alum joined the show in 2011 as a “friend” then returned as a cast member for the third season in 2012. She hasn’t been a full-time cast member since season 6.