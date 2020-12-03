Radio silence! Brandi Glanville revealed that Kim Richards is giving her the cold shoulder after a threesome rumor involving the reality stars surfaced last month.

“Kim Richards is still not talking to me,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, said during the Friday, November 27, episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast. “She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, ‘Are you joking?’”

The rumor surfaced earlier that month after podcast host Zack Peter spoke about the alleged threesome on his “#Nofilter” podcast. At the time he claimed a source identified Richards, 56, as one of the women Glanville has had sexual relations with in the past and alleged that the duo hooked up with an unidentified man.

The Drinking and Tweeting author addressed the threesome drama during the aforementioned November episode of her podcast.

“I think it all started when I put up a picture of Carlton [Gebbia], Kim, and I. Those are two of my favorite girls. They’re people I’m actually friends with. And that’s where I think it all started,” Glanville explained. “I’m going to make this clear, I’ve never had a threesome with Kim and Carlton, never with Kim, ever. We are just friends.”

The Drinking and Dating author then claimed that she previously hooked up with Gebbia and the mystery man.

“Carlton and I, we fooled around,” she said. “It was after her and David split up [in 2018] and we had a wild night.”

Carlton, who left RHOBH in 2014, has not publicly responded to her former costar’s allegations. In a trailer for season 4 of the reality show back in 2013, she was seen kissing Glanville and said, “It’s not the first time I’ve kissed a girl and it certainly won’t be the last. Brandi and I got along because we both have that wicked sense of being.

Glanville’s comments came months after her alleged affair drama with former castmate Denise Richards. The former model claimed that she had sex with Denise, 49, while visiting her on set in April 2019 — with the fallout playing out onscreen in July.

“I’m not lying,” Glanville told Us Weekly after the episode aired about her alleged hookup with Denise. “People can say whatever they want to say. Listen, it doesn’t matter because I know my truth and the truth is setting me free right now because I don’t have to keep this f—king secret anymore.”

The Bold and the Beautiful actress, who announced her departure from RHOBH in September, has maintained that she’s never had sex with Glanville. The former Bravo star, however, doubled down and detailed an earlier steamy encounter between the two. She claimed that the pair got handsy in September 2018, during a drunken bathroom hookup after meeting for dinner in Malibu.

A source exclusively told Us, however, that it “never happened” and there is no truth to Glanville’s tales. “This is just a complete fabrication and pure desperation by Brandy,” the insider said. “It sounds like a tacky porno.”