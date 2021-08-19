Murky waters! Brandi Glanville discussed where she stands with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kim Richards — and it doesn’t sound like they are on the same page.

“Kim and I, we [were] best friends and we will be again. We just had, like, a hot tub fight and I don’t know what happened — I know what happened — but we’re not talking at the moment,” Glanville, 48, told Porsha Williams during an episode of Bravo’s Chat Room on Wednesday, August 18.

While the RHOBH alum didn’t offer details on the alleged confrontation, she did mention that it didn’t seem serious to her at the time.

“The hot tub fight, it literally was like, ‘Where are the cameras?’ She was drowning me. But, we were having fun,” Glanville noted.

Richards, 56, and Glanville have had their fair share of ups and downs since season 2 of the Bravo series, which aired in 2011. The duo have since managed to get to a better place, but Glanville recently hinted that she wasn’t in contact with her longtime friend anymore.

“I am not fighting with @KimRichards1,” the Drinking and Tweeting author tweeted in April. “I will always love her I just haven’t heard from her since NYE & have zero idea whats going on but I am [not] fighting with anyone!”

In November 2020, Glanville explained that she was not speaking to the Escape to Witch Mountain star because of false rumors that the pair had a threesome with fellow RHOBH alum Carlton Gebbia.

“Kim Richards is still not talking to me,” the California native shared during an episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast. “She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, ‘Are you joking?’”

The rumor originally surfaced one month prior when podcast host Zack Peter spoke about the alleged threesome on his “#Nofilter” show. He claimed Richards was identified as one of the women Glanville was sexually involved with — and that the pair had also hooked up with an unidentified man.

Glanville, for her part, thought that the disagreement started when she “put up a picture of Carlton, Kim and I” on social media.

“Those are two of my favorite girls. They’re people I’m actually friends with. And that’s where I think it all started,” she added in November. “I’m going to make this clear, I’ve never had a threesome with Kim and Carlton, never with Kim, ever. We are just friends.”

Even though Richards hasn’t publicly responded to any of Glanville’s comments about their friendship, the Drinking and Dating: P.S. Social Media Is Ruining Romance author has turned her focus toward her upcoming appearance on the Real Housewives mashup series.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly confirmed that Glanville would join Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Park in the Peacock show, which is set to begin filming soon.

“The girls have been in touch and are texting each other,” an insider shared with Us. “They’re looking forward to returning to the Housewives in some capacity as some didn’t even expect to be asked back.”