Brandi Glanville finally feels “vindicated” after adamantly denying her involvement in a fight that took place during George Clooney’s Halloween party.

“The man who made untrue allegations against me over the weekend has told the police (the hot cop guy) that I absolutely had nothing to do with this incident & that I didn’t attack him in anyway nor was I involved at all,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote on Monday, October 29, via Instagram. “I have had a horrible weekend because of this persons lies & I could possibly be losing a business partnership. #peoplesuck.”

Glanville, 45, also shared a screenshot of an email about the incident that reads in part, “You are not a suspect in this case. You are a witness only.”

TMZ reported actor Kobie “DJ K-LUV” Randolph told cops Glanville and her friend, who used to date Randolph, “attacked” him on Friday, October 26. The reality TV personality reportedly told officers that she broke up the altercation, but the DJ claimed to the outlet he “thought it was all good, next thing you know I’m getting attacked, I’m getting 12 uppercuts like I’m in a boxing match.”

Glanville first denied the allegations on Twitter on Saturday, October 27.

“I didn’t hit anyone or see a fight at all!! I don’t know “DJKLUV” end of story @TMZ,” she tweeted. “please leave me out of this!! @djkluv You walked up to me & your ex girlfriend on the dance floor U2 started talking so I walked away 2 the bar with ur friend. I did not see u get punched & I did not punch u. I’m in no way responsible 4 what happened between U & Ur ex-gf!”

