



Different cities, same story line. Brandi Glanville couldn’t help but see herself in Gina Kirschenheiter as the end of her marriage plays out on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Omg I’m sad mellowing on my Xanax but realizing that OC Gina life is mirroring mine… two kids,cheating ex, dui, and then housewives 💗🙏,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tweeted on Tuesday, August 20. “Praying for her.”

Gina claimed during Tuesday’s episode of RHOC that her estranged husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, cheated on her before they split in 2018.

“I found a Valentine’s Day card. … They think they’re in love,” Gina told costar Emily Simpson about Matthew and his alleged mistress. “Finding the card felt like the day that I found out about the affair in the first place. … I’ve just been carrying it around for so long and not being able to talk about it. It does feel good, at least, to just say it and try to heal from it.”

Matthew, who never appeared on RHOC, has yet to publicly comment on the accusations. The estranged spouses share Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4.

Glanville, for her part, split from actor Eddie Cibrian after he was caught cheating on her with current wife Leann Rimes and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay. The scandal broke shortly before the Drinking and Tweeting author joined the cast of RHOBH in 2011. The exes share sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12.

Glanville also pointed out that the two women have both found themselves in trouble with the law. The Celebrity Big Brother alum was arrested for a DUI in October 2010.

“I messed up,” she tweeted at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. I regret my bad choice, and am thankful to God that no one got hurt. I’m sorry.”

Gina, meanwhile, was taken into custody in February for the same charge. Last month, she was sentenced to three years of informal probation and ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and six months in an offender alcohol program after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges.

