Happily ever after! Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker are taking the next step in their relationship.

The former reality TV star, 38, took to social media on Saturday, January 25, to share the happy news that he is engaged to his pregnant girlfriend, 33.

“It’s official ❤️💍💍❤️,” the Princes of Malibu alum captioned a video that showed the couple cuddling, kissing and dancing as soft music played in the background.

Jenner and Stoker’s engagement comes as the couple prepare to welcome twins. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2019 that the twosome, who began dating in March 2019, were pregnant and expecting twins.

Jenner and Stoker confirmed the news with an Instagram video of their families reacting to the pregnancy reveal.

“TWINS!!!” Jenner captioned the clip of his brother, Brody Jenner, mother Linda Thompson and other family members reacting to the ultrasound picture. “Couldn’t be happier to be doing this with you @caylita_ so much love all around.”

Brandon’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, told Us exclusively in January how the former E! star shared the news with her.

“He actually put a sign up on the property next door,” the Secrets of My Life author revealed earlier this month. “And he goes, ‘We’ll walk around his property with Cayley.’ [Then] he goes, ‘Oh, my God, what’s that sign over there?’ … So he gets the binoculars out and he’s looking in [and] goes, ‘Oh, look what it says.’ So he hands the binoculars to me. And the sign says: ‘We’re gonna have a baby.’”

Even Jenner’s ex-wife, Leah Jenner, who shares daughter Eva, 4, with the musician, was happy about the couple’s exciting next step. The 37-year-old singer posted an Instagram selfie with Stoker on January 6, one day after the 33-year-old’s baby shower. “Sometimes you just get lucky in life. @caylita_ you are a gift to me and Eva #sistermamas,” Leah wrote alongside a photo of the two smiling.

Brandon chimed in on the cute pic, writing “I’m so grateful for and so proud of the both of you .” He and Leah split in September 2018 after six years of marriage.

The reality TV alum previously gushed about his now-fiancée to Us in May 2019. “We’re as happy as can be,” he said. “She’s really opened up my world in a way that’s made me really hopeful again about a lot of things. That’s the greatest gift that anybody could give. I mean, I can’t say enough good things about her.”