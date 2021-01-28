Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Husband Sean Burke: 'It Was a Relief' She Came Out

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke, revealed how he felt after his wife fully came to terms with her sexuality.

When the longtime couple joined the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion on Wednesday, January 27, they answered several questions about their unconventional marriage. The discussion kicked off with Braunwyn, 43, revealing that she has “never been attracted to men physically” — not even Sean.

The Bravolebirty said that it “breaks my heart” to admit that but being with a woman “didn’t correlate with what I wanted” in her life originally. Sean, for his part, admitted that it “absolutely” hurt to learn of the revelation.

“I mean, when I think things are passionate or different, it involves drinking, going out at that time in our relationship,” he explained to host Andy Cohen. “Of course, we have an emotional connection. We’re best friends and we enjoy each other that way, but that was a part of our relationship that was really hard and really challenging.”

Cohen, 52, then asked about Sean’s “reaction” to Braunwyn disclosing the truth about her sexual preferences. “In some ways, it was a relief,” the businessman shared. “It really was, because the elephant in the room is, this isn’t something we can’t fix. She’s attracted to women.”

Braunwyn and Sean have been married for more than 20 years. The pair share seven children together: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curran, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 2.

The Orange County Housewife revealed to GLAAD in December 2020 that she identifies as a lesbian. She introduced her Instagram followers to her girlfriend, Kris, later that month.

Sean has shown support for Braunwyn as they continue to maintain an open marriage. Earlier this month, the Bravo star told Us Weekly exclusively how she balances her marriage and her new romance.

“Kris knows that I’m with my kids a lot, you know, and that’s hard for her because she wants to be with me. It’s a new relationship, you know, but she also knows I have seven kids. I have a husband. She knew what she was getting into,” she told Us on January 12. “There’s never been any lying or anything and so she understands that too.”

The California native added, “I think, for me, the most important thing is when I’m with Sean, I’m with Sean. When I’m with Kris, I’m with Kris. … [I] give them a hundred percent of me when I’m with them.”

Like Braunwyn, Sean is also dating outside of their marriage. A source recently told Us that the couple are “happy” with their arrangement.