Grant William Robicheaux, a doctor who appeared on the short-lived Bravo series Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, has been accused of and arrested for raping two women.

Robicheaux, 38, and his girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, were both charged earlier with month with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale, according to a press release from Tuesday September 18. He was also charged with two counts of possession of an assault weapon.

The Newport Beach surgeon appeared on the short-lived reality series Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, which aired in 2014. According to BravoTV.com, Robicheaux wanted to “find the perfect woman, have a fantasy wedding and raise the all-American family.”

The first alleged incident took place in April 2016 at a restaurant in Newport Beach, according to the release. “On April 10, 2016, Robicheaux and Riley are accused of inviting the victim to a party in Newport Beach and escorting her to Robicheaux’s apartment once she was intoxicated,” the release reads. “The defendants are accused of supplying multiple drugs to the victim then raping and orally copulating her while she was prevented from resisting due to intoxicating and controlled substances and they should have reasonably known of her condition.”

Months later, the second alleged incident occurred at another Newport Beach bar in October 2016. “On October 2, 2016, Robicheaux and Riley are accused of drinking alcohol with Jane Doe 2 at a bar in Newport Beach until the victim was no longer conscious,” the release states. “The defendants are accused of bringing Jane Doe 2 to Robicheaux’s apartment and sexually assaulting her with intent to commit rape. Jane Doe 2 awoke and screamed for help until a neighbor called NBPD, who responded to the scene and investigated this case.”

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is now “seeking potential additional victims” of Robicheaux and Riley, per the release.

Robicheaux faces up to 40 years in state prison, while Riley could see up to 30 years and eight months in state prison. They are scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on October 24.

