Wild days of yore! Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Brenda Vaccaro, who dated Michael Douglas in the ’60s, recalled doing drugs with the two-time Oscar winner exclusively to Us Weekly.

“I had never done any of that. Clear Pane, acid, grass, all that s–t was new to me,” she told Us at the Broadway opening of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations at the Longacre Theatre in New York City on Thursday, March 21. Vaccaro added that she and Douglas “absolutely” tried acid together. “It was 1965, ‘67, ‘68. It was a very special time. But acid, I didn’t like it because I saw things five times.”

The Midnight Train star said she did enjoy smoking weed with the Flatliners actor, however: “He was a hippie,” she said. “He still had his hair down to [his shoulder]. He’d been in Santa Barbara in a commune, I called him my hippie dippy.”

However, Vaccarro’s fondest memories with the New Jersey native were more wholesome. “I think some of the most wonderful days we spent were with his family in Connecticut, his mother was married to Bill Darrid … we sat by the fireplace and cooked in the kitchen and had a picnic out on the front yard and those were the beginning days. … We traveled a lot together and that was fun, too. And just being young and being together.”

The actress previously told Closer that she and Douglas, who is now married to Catherine Zeta Jones, even had a “hippie wedding” at one point.

“This was the 1970s. No one got married,” she told the magazine in August 2017. “Then we decided to have a ‘hippie wedding’ at my agent’s house. We said vows that we loved each other and would be together forever. Finally, it came time to say that we were doing it for real. I said, ‘Yes,’ then wound up backing out of it. I really messed that one up.”

Douglas was wed to Diandra Luker from 1977 to 2000 and married Zeta Jones, 49, with whom he shares son Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys, 15, in 2000. (Douglas also shares son Cameron, 40, with Luker, 63.)

Vaccaro previously tied the knot with Martin Fried in 1961, William Bishop in 1977, Charles Cannizzaro in 1981 and Guy Hector in 1986.

A rep for Douglas had no comment.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

