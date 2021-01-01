There’s more to Brian Austin Green than his onscreen appearances! The Masked Dancer judge, 47, exclusively tells Us Weekly about his sports car collection, his musical skills, his childhood best friend and more in the latest issue. Keep scrolling to learn 25 things you may not have known about the actor.

1. I thought I’d grow up to be a drummer.

2. In high school, I was in the jazz band and marching band.

3. I am a big hip-hop fan.

4. The thing I love most about social media is [that] it gives me a chance to reach out to people the way I choose to.

5. The thing I hate about [it] is that it gives people way more access to me than I am naturally comfortable with.

6. My favorite tattoo is of my [18-year-old] son, Kassius, [with ex Vanessa Marcil]. It’s a baby picture of him in the hospital and it’s on my arm.

7. I just completed a chicken coop in my backyard. My kids [Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, with estranged wife Megan Fox] love it.

8. I met my “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast cohost, Derek [Russell], when I guest-[starred] on his podcast, “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

9. My favorite place to visit is Hawaii. I feel closer to the Earth there.

10. Robin Thicke and I were best friends as kids. We were in a music duo called Think Twice. He sang; I rapped.

11. My favorite way to unwind is to turn on my fireplace and listen to music.

12. My biggest fanboy moment was meeting Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter.

13. I’ll never get tired of pranking [my Beverly Hills, 90210 costar] Ian Ziering. He gets so mad, which makes it too fun!

14. My all-time favorite music artist is Prince.

15. My go-to karaoke song is [Kool & the Gang’s] “Get Down on It” which is why I chose it for my performance on The Masked Singer.

16. I was a big sports car collector until my kids outnumbered the amount of seats, so now I have a Jeep! I’m excited to help [California dealer] Galpin Ford give away the coolest vehicle to raise funds for the local Boys & Girls Clubs.

17. My favorite cheat meal is pasta.

18. I never watched 90210 when I was growing up.

19. The Masked Dancer host Craig Robinson made my name into a melody. As soon as I have a production company, it’ll be my theme song.

20. My kids have turned me into a morning person.

21. Luke Perry was like an older brother to me. I’ve always looked up to him.

22. I’m most comfortable in jeans and a T-shirt.

23. Early in my career, I added my middle name “Austin” in order for SAG to differentiate myself from another actor named Brian Green.

24. I was so starstruck when I met Paula Abdul on the first day of The Masked Dancer. [And] Ken Jeong is one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met.

25. I’ve never lived anywhere outside of Los Angeles.