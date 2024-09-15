Brian Austin Green is looking back on his brief romance with Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty — even if no one wanted them to get together in the first place.

Green, 51, was a surprise guest during the Saturday, September 14, live taping of the “House of Halliwell” podcast, which took place during ‘90s Con in Florida. The panel, planned to honor Doherty’s legacy, featured Charmed cast members Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller and Dorian Gregory.

When Green walked on stage, Combs, 50, revealed that she was unaware “how close” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Doherty, who died this summer at the age of 53, were until “recently.”

“She waited quite a while to tell me that,” Combs quipped. “She was very honest [and] I think that’s the trait I take from her.”

Green, however, played coy about his relationship with Doherty.

“I’m not giving any details to any of you,” Green jokingly replied.

Combs then praised Green, who is now engaged to Dancing With the Stars alum Sharna Burgess, for being able to “remain [best] friends” with Doherty long after the pair went their separate ways romantically.

“[I’m] getting my ass handed to me,” Green quipped, to which Combs complimented his actual derrière. She added, “[Shannen] did say you have a really nice ass.”

Green and Doherty famously met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210, where they played the respective characters of David Silver and Brenda Walsh. The characters never dated, however, as Green’s David was often in a relationship with Donna Martin (played by Doherty’s real-life pal Tori Spelling).

Two decades after Beverly Hills, 90210 wrapped, Doherty revealed that she had secretly dated Green off-camera.

“Maybe I was doing Charmed? I don’t know, it was so much later [than Beverly Hills, 90210],” Doherty said on Spelling’s eponymous podcast in April, calling it a “really short-lived” hookup. “We tried something, and we just went, ‘Yeah this isn’t going to work.’ The kissing didn’t even make sense.”

Doherty continued at the time, “I can’t imagine it now, either. That’s why it didn’t go anywhere because it was awkward. It was super awkward. … There were no fireworks. We were so close, and we had known each other [when] we were little kids essentially.”

During Saturday’s podcast taping, Combs also revealed that she once “walked into a room” and found Doherty and Krause, 55, together. While neither Combs nor Krause opted to share what transpired, he chalked up the occasion to drinking “quite a bit” during a night out.

“[We were] warned to stay away from each other,” Krause further claimed, which Combs corroborated. According to Krause, he and Doherty “did” heed the warning. (Krause, however, famously dated costar Alyssa Milano.)

“No, you didn’t,” Combs retorted before asking “how many” Halliwell sisters had Krause kissed through the years. (There were four sisters on Charmed, played by Doherty, Combs, McGowan and Milano, respectively.)

“I’m missing two,” Krause said.

Combs, however, wasn’t convinced. “You gotta check that math,” she jokingly replied.

Doherty died in July following a lengthy battle with cancer.

“Shannen was f—ing tough, Shannen was tough,” Green recalled on Saturday. “She was the one who completely and f—ing apologetically was Shannen and if you know her you know what I’m talking about.”

According to Green, it “drove [him] nuts” to see Doherty receive fan hate and be labeled a “bitch.”

“I knew she had the biggest heart of anybody I knew,” Green said. “She never intentionally set out to hurt anyone she just believed in what it is she believed and she was honest about it.”

With reporting by Kat Pettibone