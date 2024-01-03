Brian Austin Green is proud of how his former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Ian Ziering handled himself during a public fight with bikers.

Green, 50, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 2, to weigh in on the footage of Ziering, 59, getting into an altercation with several people on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles.

“My boy Ian Ziering got in a fist fight on Hollywood Boulevard with five dudes and f—king beat the — did it. [He] did his thing,” Green said in the video. “He’s a monster. He’s f—king incredibly fit.”

Green clarified that he didn’t condone getting into physical fights, adding, “It all turned out well. Z, I love you, brother. You’re a f—king beast, and good on you.”

Footage of Ziering’s argument surfaced on Sunday, December 31. In a video obtained by TMZ, he was seen exiting his vehicle on Hollywood Boulevard before approaching a group of bikers, seemingly reacting to his car being hit. Ziering pushed one person and was subsequently chased down by several other bikers and shoved into a parked car.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Sunday that authorities responded to an incident in the area around 3 p.m. PT. In another video, Ziering was seen hugging his daughter Mia, 12, after the altercation. (He shares Mia and daughter Penna, 10, with ex-wife Erin Ludwig.)

Ziering broke his silence on Monday, January 1, with a lengthy social media statement.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” he wrote via Instagram. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Ziering reassured his fans that he and his daughter were unharmed. “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” he continued. “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

Ziering said he was hoping for “decisive action” from the police, writing, “I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

He concluded: “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”