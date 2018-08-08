Nick Carter has the support of the Backstreet Boys. Brian Littrell came to the defense of his longtime bandmate Carter, whose sexual assault allegation is under review by the Los Angeles District Attorney.

“He’s not [worried]. He has our full support,” Littrell, 43, told TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, August 7. “It’s on the D.A.’s desk and they make the call.”

Littrell said he believes that Carter, 38, is a target of “fame seekers that are out there.”

“This has been going on for a long time,” he continued. “He’s been forthright and honest with us, and we have to stand beside him. That’s all we can do.”

As for the fate of the boy band? “At the end of the day, we have to assess that bridge when we get there,” Littrell told the website. “We feel confident in the situation, but it is what it is. It’s the time and the world we live in. Everybody wants to know something or something on somebody.”

On a more positive note, the former country singer noted that the Backstreet Boys are “top 10 on radio right now” with their newly released single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” He added, “[We are] back in people’s brains, and that’s a fortunate situation.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Us on Friday, August 3, that it is reviewing an allegation of sexual assault against Carter. The case was presented to the office by the Santa Monica Police Department three days earlier.

Melissa Schuman accused the “As Long as You Love Me” singer of raping her in the early 2000s in a blog post in November. He vehemently denied the claim in a statement to Us at the time: “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

The former Dream member, 33, filed a police report against Carter in Santa Monica in February.

