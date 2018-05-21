Not holding back. Two days after Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus got into a physical altercation at the Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion taping, DeJesus is speaking out.

The 24-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Monday, May 21, to slam Lowry. “Mean what u say, say what you mean. When ur ready to pop off, you don’t say anything..you just do it.. that’s #1 and #2 if I’m at arms reach, don’t walk around a 50ft table. U cross it,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Get it together! @KailLowry u knew u weren’t gonna touch me.”

Earlier on Monday, DeJesus gave her take on what happened at the reunion in an interview with the Hollywood Gossip where she detailed what she claimed took place on set during the taping on Saturday, May 19.

“I got to the studio. I get a text and it’s Kail saying she wants to talk. So Production told me that she wants to squash the beef since we are on the same show,” she told the outlet. “So I said ok. Kail didn’t want our ‘convo’ filmed so Production stood in the hallway.”

She continued: “When Kail walks in she looked like she wanted to fight so I’m like omg here we go. So there’s 3 guards inside with us just in case so Kail starts yelling saying let me just hit her one time. She knew she wouldn’t be able to touch me because all the guards were holding her back, so whatever. That ended and I was like wait til I see you again.”

DeJesus said that production asked her if she wanted to tape a segment, which she agreed to, however, when she got to the stage, “The only person I saw was Kail sitting down so I just ran up. Guards got to me. I slipped and fell trying to get over the table to get to Kail and then my sister [Brittany DeJesus] got into it.”

“I do know that my sister tried to stop me at first when l ran out on the stage,” she explained. “But then Kail started to talk s–t to Brittany, so Brittany got upset. I don’t want anyone to think we tried to jump her, cause we didn’t.”

As previously reported, a source told Us Weekly that DeJesus arrived on set “very, very emotional and went straight at Kail,” and after DeJesus’ sister tried to fight Kail onstage, “staff immediately jumped in to break it up and Kail kept saying, ‘Bring it on.’ She wasn’t helping the situation.”

The source noted that “Kail did try to fight Briana backstage. They had been kept apart all morning prior to filming beginning.” Despite the chaotic scene, both women returned to finish filming.

Lowry also took to social media to share her thoughts on the weekend. “When you’re the last ones on set & the entire weekend has been a s–tshow,” she tweeted on Sunday along with a pic.

Prior to the reunion altercation, Lowry and DeJesus got into an argument during a May episode of the show over Javi Marroquin — Lowry’s ex-husband and the father of her 4-year-old son — who was dating DeJesus at the time.

“If you’re still feeling salty about it, that’s your problem, not mine,” DeJesus said of a vacation she and her then-boyfriend had taken to Florida. “You’re salty that Javi is moving on.”

Lowry and Marroquin called it quits in 2016 after four years of marriage.

