Fabulous fashion wasn’t the only thing Phoebe Dynevor was celebrating at the 2024 Met Gala.

The Bridgerton star is engaged to fellow actor Cameron Fuller, E! News reports. The relationship update comes after Dynevor, 29, stepped out at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, sporting a must-see outfit complete with a brand-new diamond ring.

As soon as Dynevor arrived for the fashion spectacle, the actress got fans talking with her custom pink lace gown from Victoria Beckham. The dress featured delicate, hand-cut flowers as part of the “Garden of Time” dress code.

“What an absolute honor to attend The Met wearing custom @victoriabeckham,” Dynevor wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 7. “It was a DREAM to watch her and her incredible team create this dress in time for this epic night.”

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

While the dress immediately caught some people’s attention, others couldn’t help but notice some new bling on her freshly manicured nails. After nail artist Mo Qin achieved a soft reverse French manicure using Kiss Products, many eyes went straight to the ring finger where Dynevor seemingly debuted her brand-new engagement ring.

She complemented her engagement ring with a few pieces from Bucherer Fine Jewellery, including a ring on her right hand with pear cut diamonds, a diamond bracelet and matching earrings.

Dynevor and Fuller, 28, first sparked romance rumors in early 2023. Since then, the pair have maintained a low profile throughout their relationship.

In July 2023, however, Dynevor and Fuller made a rare public appearance together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. They were spotted laughing and chatting in the stands as they took in several tennis matches.

After briefly dating Pete Davidson in 2021, Dynevor said she learned some valuable lessons about relationships in the public eye. For starters, she realized her career as an actress brings a new level of public interest to her personal life.

Related: ‘Bridgerton’ Cast’s Dating Histories All eyes have been on the cast of Bridgerton since the period drama’s premiere, leaving viewers with questions about Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page and more of their costars’ offscreen love lives. The chemistry between Dynevor and Page’s respective characters, Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, was so palpable in the Netflix series […]

“You realize, ‘Oh, I can’t live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest,'” the Fair Play actress explained to Elle in September 2023. “There was a time, for example, when I’d post anything on my Instagram, and now I’m very, very careful about what I put out into the world.”

No matter what is being written about her personal life, Dynevor said a successful career is what matters to her more.

“You have to let it go and focus on the work,” she told the publication. “I really am just here to act. I love my job so much, and it was weird for me that the attention was being taken away from my work.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Dynevor’s rep for comment on the engagement.